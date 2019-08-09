Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Pareteum alerts:

TEUM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,283. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 236.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 744.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.