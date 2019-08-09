PARETO Rewards Market Capitalization Reaches $182,945.00 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $182,945.00 and $8,281.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.07 or 0.04269592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.