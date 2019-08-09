Parthenon LLC Buys 10,580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,512,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

