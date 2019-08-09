Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,475. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,102,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

