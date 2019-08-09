Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.80 ($25.35).

P1Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Patrizia Immobilien Company Profile

