Paul Abberley Buys 53 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.30).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Paul Abberley sold 12,934 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £36,861.90 ($48,166.60).

On Thursday, July 18th, Paul Abberley bought 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($198.98).

Shares of CAY stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 282.40 ($3.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The company has a market cap of $143.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.13. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

CAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.