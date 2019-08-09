Paul C. Saville Sells 20,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVR traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,524.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,397.47.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $49.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,508.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

