Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,373 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.