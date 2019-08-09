Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,036,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.64. The company had a trading volume of 924,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

