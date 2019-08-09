Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,025,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 191,012 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,231. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $114.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

