Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 292,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

