pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $59.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.66) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given pdvWireless an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of pdvWireless in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,062. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.22.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 646.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 401,830 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,128,329 shares of company stock valued at $50,510,985 over the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services.

