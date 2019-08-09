Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 696 at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 683 ($8.92) to GBX 696 ($9.09) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target (up from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.50 ($10.08).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 832.20 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 851.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Pearson news, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

