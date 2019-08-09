Peel Hunt Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 400

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 408 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded IWG to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 328 ($4.29).

IWG stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.51) on Tuesday. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.10 ($5.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. IWG’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Mark Dixon bought 251,282 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £836,769.06 ($1,093,386.99). Insiders purchased 500,401 shares of company stock worth $168,170,327 in the last quarter.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

