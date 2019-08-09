Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BLTG opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Monday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.99.

In related news, insider Frank Blin bought 10,000 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

