Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,997. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $100,327.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $251,925.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,755 shares of company stock worth $2,680,969 in the last 90 days. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $20,310,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,065,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after buying an additional 287,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $15,210,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.