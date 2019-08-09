Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 362,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 865 shares in the company, valued at $63,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $251,925.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,969. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 542.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.