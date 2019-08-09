Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

PPL stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,665. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.04. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$39.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.65.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.70.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

