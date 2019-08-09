Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler Buys 30,000 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 1,139,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,634. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

