Peony (PNY) Trading Up 102.7% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $20,290.00 and approximately $7,602.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 132.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 872,635 coins and its circulating supply is 752,802 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.