Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,271,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,984,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $118,319,000 after purchasing an additional 673,089 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,413,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 555,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 442,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,892,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,933. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,292.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $861,280. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

