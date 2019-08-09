PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,395. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

