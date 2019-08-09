PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.85

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 7585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PERSIMMON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

