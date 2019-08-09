Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Perspecta worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927 in the last three months.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. 11,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,564. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

