Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Shares Down 18.6%

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) shares dropped 18.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 891 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

