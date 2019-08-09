Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PQEFF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

