Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. 654,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,820. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.92. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$151.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$66,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,790.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

