Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PHNX traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 693.40 ($9.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a one year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 787.20 ($10.29).

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.