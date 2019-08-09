PIBBLE Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.28 million and $11,374.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00251547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.01212498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00089647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 26,232,510,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,933,572,050 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

