Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.92. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 27,995 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 260.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

