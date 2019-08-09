Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:PCLB) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 389% from the average session volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

