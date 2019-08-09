Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a mixed rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,096,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,448,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000.

