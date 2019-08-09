Pioneer Municipal High’s (MAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 6,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

