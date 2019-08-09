Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) a $38.00 Price Target

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) received a $38.00 target price from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NBTB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,609.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

