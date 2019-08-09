Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 102,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Endo International by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 61.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

