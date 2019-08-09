Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for S & T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

STBA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 384.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd D. Brice purchased 2,036 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

