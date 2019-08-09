PIXEL Price Tops $0.0082 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $504,914.00 and approximately $161,106.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.25 or 0.02667277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00947165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

