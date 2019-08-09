Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51.

PAA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 2,057,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.