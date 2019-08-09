Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.01964-676.01964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.35 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an average rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. 1,116,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,047. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.