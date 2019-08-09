Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 2,470 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised Planet Green from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Planet Green alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43.

Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.