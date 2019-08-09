Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PLT traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. 847,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plantronics by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plantronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.