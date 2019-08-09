Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.35-6.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 847,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,055. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

