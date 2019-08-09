PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives $50.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in PNM Resources by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

