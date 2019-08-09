Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,213,000 after buying an additional 1,152,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,972,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,605,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,832,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,590,000 after buying an additional 261,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,616,000 after buying an additional 2,474,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 879,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,767. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.