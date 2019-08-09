Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in WPP by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 910,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WPP by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WPP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WPP by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in WPP by 30.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

WPP traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

