Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,030 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,336. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.