Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

MET stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 313,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.