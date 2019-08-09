Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $616,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $18,361,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,032. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,648,913. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.