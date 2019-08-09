Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd comprises approximately 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

WIW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.