POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.86

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 1245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.